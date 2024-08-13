Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 73.4% in July

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the July 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,004,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
ZNOG stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
