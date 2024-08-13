Zions Bancorporation, National Association Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.72.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

