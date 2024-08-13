ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.11

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $5.80. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 4,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.23.

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

