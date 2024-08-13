ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.11

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $5.80. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 4,215 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
ZIVO Bioscience Trading Down 3.0 %
ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZIVO Bioscience
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.