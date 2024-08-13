Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at BTIG Research

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.44.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.28. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

