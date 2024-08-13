ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 341,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 564,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZTO opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.