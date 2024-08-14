10,457 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

