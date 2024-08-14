1,214 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.