12,175 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1,221.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

