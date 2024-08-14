12,947 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 465,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 105,816 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %
HST stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.