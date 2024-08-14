12,947 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 465,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 105,816 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

HST stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

