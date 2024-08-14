1,345 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 195.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

