3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
3DX Industries Stock Performance
DDDX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
3DX Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3DX Industries
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Instacart Stock Gains Momentum with Profits and AI-Powered Carts
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is PROCEPT BioRobotics the Next Big Thing in Surgical Robotics?
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.