3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries Stock Performance

DDDX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

3DX Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.