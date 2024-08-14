5,343 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

