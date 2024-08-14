864 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,476,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $332.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.23. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

