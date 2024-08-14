Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Abacus Life Trading Up 2.9 %

ABL opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Abacus Life has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $681.44 million, a P/E ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

