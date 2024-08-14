Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 201.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

ABEO opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 553,377 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

