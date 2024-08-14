Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Price Performance

Acelyrin stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $471.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.35. Acelyrin has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 58,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Acelyrin by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.