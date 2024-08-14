Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

ADAP stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 394,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.