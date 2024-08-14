Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE A opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

