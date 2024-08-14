Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.9 %

ABNB stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

