Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.08.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:AQN opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.31. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$6.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.42. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

