Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

