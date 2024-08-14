Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.06%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

