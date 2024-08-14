Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

TSE AQN opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.31. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$10.42. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

