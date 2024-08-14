Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AQN. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.0 %
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- What is a Dividend King?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.