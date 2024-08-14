Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AQN. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

TSE:AQN opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

