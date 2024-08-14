Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $106.00 at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.28.

BABA stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

