American States Water (AWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4655 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 71 years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

American States Water Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

