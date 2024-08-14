American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.29.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

