American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 195.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 294.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

