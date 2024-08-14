Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2026 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

