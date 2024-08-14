Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

