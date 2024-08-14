Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

