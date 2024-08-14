Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $327.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.68.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

