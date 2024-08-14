Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

