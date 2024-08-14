Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.59% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of AQST opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $356.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

