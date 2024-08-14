Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

