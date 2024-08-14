Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

