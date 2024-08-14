Argus Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Hold

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $199.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $224.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

