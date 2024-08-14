Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.19. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

