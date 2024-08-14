Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.64.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $17,481,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

