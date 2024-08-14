Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $195.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.64.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

