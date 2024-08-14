Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.64.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

