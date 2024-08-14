Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of AWH opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

