Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATXS

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,119,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,445,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.