Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.60) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ATYM opened at GBX 340 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 398.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of £475.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 281 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 493.50 ($6.30).

In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($472,420.84). 31.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

