Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 585 ($7.47) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.06% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday.
Atalaya Mining Trading Down 0.1 %
Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining
In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 92,500 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($472,420.84). 31.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
