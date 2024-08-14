Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 585 ($7.47) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATYM

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 340 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 398.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £475.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,478.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 281 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 493.50 ($6.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 92,500 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($472,420.84). 31.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.