Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.81.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

