Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
Shares of BATRK stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.81.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
