Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 57.70% and a negative return on equity of 980.09%.
Augmedix Stock Performance
Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
About Augmedix
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Augmedix
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Instacart Stock Gains Momentum with Profits and AI-Powered Carts
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.