Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 57.70% and a negative return on equity of 980.09%.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

