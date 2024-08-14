Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Azul Stock Up 5.0 %

AZUL stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

