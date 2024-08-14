B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
BTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
