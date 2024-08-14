Ball (NYSE:BALL) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $168,372,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after acquiring an additional 833,494 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

